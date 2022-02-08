The blaze on Tuesday night. Photo / Warren Buckland

A fire investigator will return to Black Barn Bistro near Havelock North this morning to investigate the cause of an overnight blaze that caused "significant damage" to the popular restaurant.

Firefighters were called about 9.15pm yesterday and six fire trucks attended the blaze at one of Hawke's Bay's premier restaurants.

Firefighters worked hard to contain the fire inside a section of the 25m by 35m building.

No-one was injured.

"There is quite significant damage to the laundry and kitchen area, which is the focus of our investigation" Ken Cooper, Fire and Emergency NZ's Hawke's Bay district manager, said.

The fire also caused extensive smoke damage to other parts of the restaurant.

The restaurant was closed on Tuesday night.

Cooper said a fire investigator would attend the site again this morning to look into the cause of the blaze.

However, he said it was not being treated as suspicious.

He said he was very pleased with the work of firefighters who quickly contained the blaze to a section of the building.

Firefighters from Hastings, Havelock North and Napier contained the fire around 10.35pm, with work continuing into the night on the site.

Police were also on site on Tuesday night to provide traffic control. A cordon was in place on Te Mata Rd, at the entrance to Black Barn Rd.

Black Barn Bistro owner Henry Gordon spoke to Hawke's Bay Today but was not prepared to comment at this stage.

The fire happened on the same night as the nationwide 2021/22 Cuisine Good Food Awards in which Black Barn Bistro was nominated as a finalist.