Havelock North couple light up home for Christmas

Barry and Lenore Webber take great pleasure in spreading Christmas cheer. Photo / Warren Buckland

It took a week for retired Havelock North couple Barry and Lenore Webber to put up Christmas lights at their home.

Lenore said they started the festive tradition, at their Goddard Lane house, around four years ago.

"We started because of the pleasure it gives passersby, especially children, and the pleasure it gives us.

"And now we are retired, it's the sort of thing you can do."

The Webbers' home in Havelock North, all lit up for onlookers. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said "a lot" of people enjoyed the garden on a daily basis anyway, and adding Christmas lights to it gave people a whole lot more to enjoy.

"I am usually out in the garden and people stop to chat about it."

There are 36 sections of lights and the outer lights are solar-powered and the ones inside the house are battery-operated.

Santa would definitely be pleased with this display of festive spirit. Photo / Warren Buckland

The couple's power bill hasn't changed "much" because of that.

"We added cascading lights this year, and we have stars on our windows.

"We have two Father Christmases on the windows as well."

By 9pm, all lights, both inside and outside are lit up.

The lights are there for all to enjoy, she said, and they get taken off around January 2 because the festive season is over by then.

The lights can be seen every night at Goddard Lane, Havelock North.