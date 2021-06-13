Voyager 2021 media awards
Haumoana Volunteer Fire Brigade celebrates 75 years

2 minutes to read
Onlookers wave to those taking part in the parade of 18 fire vehicles. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hawkes Bay Today

The Haumoana Volunteer Fire Brigade celebrated its 75th jubilee on Saturday, opening up the station to the public and holding a fire truck parade.

Station officer Brian Slader said about 43 former and current brigade members attended, catching up with each other.

The Te Awanga brigade and the Haumoana brigade formed one brigade in 1946 and original member 92-year-old Ian Bambry also attended the day.

Around 50 members of the public watched the parade and took part in competitions throughout the day.

About 18 fire trucks, including restored older vehicles and newer vehicles, took part in the parade.

Slader said it was "a great day, it really went off very well".

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper went along to the celebration to capture the action.

Original Haumoana brigade member Ian Bambry (centre) with children Ross, Graeme, Gillian and Janet at the celebration. Photo / Ian Cooper
Three-year-old Nixon Goodin from Clive enjoying the model fire engine. Photo / Ian Cooper
The jubilee involved members catching up, a fire truck parade and competitions. Photo / Ian Cooper