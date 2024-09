Two electricity companies could join forces to become the second largest player. Contact Energy’s CEO & Chairman explain why they’ve been trying to takeover Manawa in secret.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a car struck a barrier, multiple fences and a power box causing extensive damage in Haumoana on Thursday evening.

Police said they were told about the incident on Haumoana Rd before 8pm.

The incident caused the area to lose power for some time and the vehicle fled the area.

Police are looking for the red car, which is believed to have considerable damage to the left-hand side, and its driver, a release said this morning.