Cliff Jenkins with his daughter Morgan and her two boys Arlo, 3, and Louie, nearly 1, with their giant pumpkin competition entry. Photo / Warren Buckland

Haumoana's new giant pumpkin competition had some giant roots in an impromptu local contest about 20 years earlier.

The inaugural Haumoana Playcentre Giant Pumpkin Growing Competition this Friday was a new fundraiser for the playcentre, which had several categories and prizes besides the top prize for the largest pumpkin.

Organisers Julia Hughes and Briony Raven said the idea for the event was inspired by local Cliff Jenkins, who grew a giant pumpkin for Haumoana's first unofficial giant pumpkin competition about 20 years ago.

"I heard about Cliff's giant pumpkin and I thought "That sounds awesome," Briony said.

Jenkins said his entry weighing more than 200kg ended up being the clear winner in that contest.

"It was sort of just done on a dare. Somebody said 'I reckon I could grow a bigger pumpkin than you' and I thought 'yeah, that'll be the day'," he said.

He said his pumpkin blew out a tire on the tractor carrying it - but this year contestants are more prepared, with a bobcat digger organised to carry the product of their labours.

Connan Mockasin (left) with friend Tom helping to bring his giant pumpkin to the contest. Photo / Warren Buckland

Jenkins said he had given up on growing giant pumpkins right after that first triumph, because he was more interested in growing edible foods anyway.

"I do organic gardening here, I grow normal veges and things. I'm an old practical fella, I'd rather have something you can use."

He has been growing in his Haumoana garden for over 40 years and grows all sorts of produce: carrots, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, tomatoes, leeks, celery, peppers, chillies, tomatoes, beetroot and beans.

"We have some quite spectacular results sometimes. I always thought everybody should garden, it's common sense because the price of vegetables very seldom gets cheap."

Jenkins grew pumpkin seedlings and donated 75 of them to help the event out, which raised $750.

Tom and Amanda McKenzie unloading their dolled-up giant pumpkin, aiming to win some of the categories. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he didn't compete in the competition to keep it fair for the others, but his daughter Morgan and her sons Arlo, aged 3, and Louie, nearly 1, competed in the new event in the hopes of making Granddad proud.

Briony said after celebrating the success of this year's contest, the organisers will begin planning next year's event.

Competition organiser Briony Raven estimates Morgan's entry weighs about 65 kilograms before the competition begins. Photo / Warren Buckland

"I think it will involve another giant pumpkin event, but we've got people who are really keen on eating pumpkins as well, so we may be looking at some tasty eating breeds."

The categories for the giant competition include Master of Pumpkins, Most Beautiful, Ugliest and Best Dressed.

Final results of the competition will be featured next week.