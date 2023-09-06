The Hatuma Half Marathon starts and finishes at the Waipukurau Racecourse.

Runners and walkers aren’t the only ones in eager anticipation of this year’s Hatuma Half Marathon.

The organisers of the Hatuma Half Marathon are also looking forward to the iconic Central Hawke’s Bay event, to be held in Waipukurau in less than two weeks, on Sunday, September 17.

The Hatuma Half Marathon has a reputation of being fun, relaxed, supportive, and great value for money. With the event catering to all levels and abilities, there is an option for all – a half-marathon (21.1km), 10-kilometre or 5km alternative as part of a team relay.

The event starts and finishes at the Waipukurau Racecourse, and the mostly flat course circles the circumference of Lake Whatumā, making it appealing to experienced runners or walkers taking in the picturesque Central Hawke’s Bay view.

Event manager Kahlia Fryer says this year, the Hatuma Half Marathon has again partnered with the Blue Light Group and Central Hawke’s Bay College to encourage high school-aged people to enter. In 2022, 13 individuals and three teams took part; the biggest turnout of students in recent years.

“For the first year, we have also partnered with the Central Hawke’s Bay Parents Centre and Central Hawke’s Bay Pregnancy and Parenting Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki,” Kahlia says.

Hannah Tully, from the Pregnancy and Parenting CHB group, says, “The Hatuma Half Marathon is a great opportunity for parents in the district to get out with their children and support a local event.”

There is more to the Hatuma Half Marathon than running or walking. This year, the hospitality area at the Waipukurau Racecourse will be hosting the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council/Sport Hawke’s Bay Waka Tākaro - Play Trailer, face-painting, musical entertainment, a coffee cart, CHB College will be running a barbecue, and there’ll be even more attractions.

The organisers of the Hatuma Half Marathon say they are grateful for the sponsors involved, and would not be able to put the event on without their support.

Hatuma Group is the naming right sponsor, with the following organisations each providing support: Bruns Charter Services, CHB Tank Cleaners, Sport Hawke’s Bay, Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, Central Hawke’s Bay College, Waipawa Butchery, Traffic Management CHB, Central FM and Civic Theatre.

The organisers would also like to put a shout-out to the volunteers who assist with the running of the event. Once again, the Hatuma Half Marathon would not be possible without the unconditional support of the community members who volunteer their time.

Kahlia says, “With more than 200 participants already entered, this year’s event is already shaping up to be a great year. We are also expecting a large influx during the last week of entries being open.”

To enter, head online to www.hatumahalfmarathon.co.nz. Online entries close on Wednesday, September 13 at 11.55pm.

Head to the Hatuma Half Marathon Facebook page to find out more information about the day. It’s the place to go for regular updates in the countdown to race day on Sunday, September 17.