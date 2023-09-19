Runners set off from Waipukurau Racecourse for the scenic Hatuma Half Marathon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A strong wind warning didn’t deter hundreds of runners and walkers who raced around Lake Whātuma for the Hatuma Half Marathon last Sunday.

With more than 300 competitors taking part in the Central Hawke’s Bay event, the half marathon continues to be a highlight on the CHB sporting calendar after more than 40 years.

Newly appointed event manager, Kahlia Fryer, was pleased with the number of entries, with 203 runners and 103 walkers competing as individuals or as part of the 14 teams on the course. The 10km section proved popular again, increasing to 143 entries, an jump of 38 participants from last year.

Contenders often return and Derren Hutchinson is one of them. The winning race walker took out the title last year as well.

Young runners stretch in preparation for the race. Photo / Paul Taylor

Every participant has their own reason for signing up – Bernadette and David Brokenshire from Rongotea are training for the New York Marathon in November.

It was a fabulous day out for teams too; with siblings, mums and children, friends and workmates competing together. Team Eat My Dust won the half marathon social team running category with their four-man team. Corporate team Takapau Health Care Trotters said “we like to promote health and fitness and have fun along the way”.

Fryer wholeheartedly agrees with them: “The purpose of the Hatuma Half Marathon is for participants to have fun and get active at the same time”.

Fryer acknowledged that the half marathon would not be possible without the support of local businesses and organisations – Hatuma Group (the major sponsor), Brun’s Charter Services, The Civic Theatre, Central FM, Sport Hawke’s Bay, CHB District Council, Waipawa Butchery, Waipukurau Jockey Club, CHB Tank Cleaners, Traffic Management CHB, and CHB College.

The Hatuma Half Marathon organising committee also thanked the volunteers who helped with registrations, marshalling, event set-up and photography.

Out the gate and off down Racecourse Rd, the runners start the circuit of Lake Whātuma. Photo / Paul Taylor

Next year’s event will be on Sunday September 15. For the full list of results visit www.hatumahalfmarathon.co.nz. All event photos will be posted to the Hatuma Half Marathon Facebook page.

Results:

Half Marathon Runners - Men

1st – Anton Weatherhead (1:18.00:03)

2nd – David Rawnsley (1:20:26)

3rd – Campbell MacDonald (1:23:54)

Half Marathon Runners - Women

1st – Amanda Waldron (1:27:07)

2nd – Chrissi Faber (1:38:23)

3rd – Anita Chan (1:40:56)

Half Marathon Runners – Social Teams

1st – Eat my dust (1:40:40)

2nd – Kick Dust (1:43:05)

3rd – The Monkeys (1:50:45)

Half Marathon Walkers - Men

1st – Derren Hutchinson (2:25:24)

2nd – Trevor Brill (2:45:49)

3rd – David Panton (3:15:40)

Half Marathon Walkers - Women

1st – Robyn Wolfsbauer (2:32:50)

2nd – Wendy Foulds (2:33.00)

3rd – Sharon Wright (2:36:49)

Half Marathon Walkers – Corporate Teams

1st – Takapau Health Centre Trotters (3:10:44)

Half Marathon Walkers – Social Teams

1st – Supermums/Superdads Team 5 (3:09:19)

10km Runners – Men

1st – Gray Smith (0:48:06)

2nd – Finley Dent (0:51:48)

3rd – Brent Hussey (0:53:29)

10km Runners – Women

1st – Caitlyn Kirk (0:45:06)

2nd – Libby Taylor (0:48:13)

3rd – Ruby Hinton (0:52:18)

10km Runners – Social Teams

1st – Maxi and mum (0:46:48)

2nd – Team Butler (0:54:20)

10km Walkers – Men

1st – John Kingston (1:27:14)

2nd – Douglas Maddison (1:29:54)

3rd – Allan Larbi (1:30:56)

10km Walkers – Women

1st – Rachelle Tait (1:19:51)

2nd – Eryn-Louise Kyle-Foulds (1:20:41)

3rd – Penny Harris (1:29:49)