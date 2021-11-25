Hastings woman who uses walker missing

Missing: Brenda Harrington, 50, was last seen in Hastings central about 1pm on Thursday. Photo / Eastern District Police

Missing: Brenda Harrington, 50, was last seen in Hastings central about 1pm on Thursday. Photo / Eastern District Police

Police are appealing for information about a woman missing from Hastings since midday Thursday.

Brenda Harrington was last seen in central Hastings about 1pm with police now appealing for any information about her whereabouts.

"We have received a number of unconfirmed sightings of her since then, which we are following up," a spokesperson said.

"There is some suggestion she may have travelled to Dannevirke, so we would ask people in that area to keep an eye out for her as well."

The 50-year-old was described as having a walker and walking with an unusual gait.

When she was last seen, she was reported to be wearing black trousers and a black singlet, and a dress with yellow flowers on it.

Her walker is described as being a metallic blue colour with a black bag on it.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P048742007.