Police are searching for a missing woman in Hawke's Bay, with concerns for her welfare.

Rose Pawson was last seen by her family in Hastings in late September.

Police say the 32-year-old may be in Hawke's Bay or the West Coast area.

Police and Rose's family have concerns for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her, or who knows where she might be.

Anyone who can help police is asked to contact 105, quoting file number 201126/4655.