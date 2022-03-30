Hastings wahine Chanay Peri is the first recipient of the Annie Aranui Scholarship and will use it to continue her support of Māori development in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Hastings wahine Chanay Peri is the first recipient of the Annie Aranui Scholarship and will use it to continue her support of Māori development in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

The Annie Aranui Scholarship has been awarded to Hastings woman Chanay Peri - the first recipient honoured with the award.

The scholarship was created in memory of the late Annie Aranui, the Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner for Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Aranui served in the public sector for more than 36 years, and her service was recognised with the New Zealand Public Service Medal in 2020.

Peri's commitment to Māori development and work with enabling and supporting young mana wāhine to enter and work in the public sector made her the perfect candidate for the scholarship.

The Hastings local studied Māori development at the University of Waikato and returned home to the Bay in 2019 to start her cadetship with the Ministry of Social Development.

She was quickly promoted to the role of a case manager with an employment portfolio to help whānau enter into the workforce.

When she applied for the Hawke's Bay Youth Futures Trust managed scholarship, Peri worked for the ministry as an employment case manager.

Due to her work and commitment, she was seconded to Te Puni Kōkiri, the government's principal agency supporting Māori wellbeing and development.

Peri said the scholarship was an opportunity to continue her passion for supporting Māori development.

"This includes supporting our rangatahi into mahi aimed at keeping them out of the social welfare system and preparing them to pursue better life opportunities."

Hawke's Bay Youth Futures Trust chairman James Truman said Peri's application was outstanding.

"Her commitment to the public sector and her commitment to supporting our rangatahi into mahi really shone through."