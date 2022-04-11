Fire fighters extinguished a 40 metre by five metre vegetation fire on Kereru Rd, Kereru, and attended an oven fire in Ōtāne on Monday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire fighters extinguished a 40 metre by five metre vegetation fire on Kereru Rd, Kereru, and attended an oven fire in Ōtāne on Monday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire at Kereru Rd, in the Hastings district, on Monday evening.

Hastings firefighters attended the fire about 7.35pm on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was 40 metres by five metres in size and took fire fighters about one and a half hours to extinguish.

The incident was attended by one fire appliance, two rural appliances and a tanker.

The spokesperson reported there were no injuries or damage to residential property.

Earlier in the evening, about 6.40pm, two Otane appliances attended an oven fire at a property on Henderson St, Ōtāne.

The spokeswoman said the fire had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived but they stayed to help ventilate the property.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries or further damage to the property outside of the oven.