Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings-trained Jimmysstar’s win a tonic for owner-breeder

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
8 mins to read
Jimmysstar and jockey Craig Grylls scoring an impressive win in a Rating 65 race over 1300m at Hastings last Saturday. It was the promising 4-year-old’s second success from three starts.

Jimmysstar and jockey Craig Grylls scoring an impressive win in a Rating 65 race over 1300m at Hastings last Saturday. It was the promising 4-year-old’s second success from three starts.

Hastings-trained Jimmysstar showed why he is held in such high regard by his connections and provided part-owner Sam Williams with a much-needed tonic when he scored an exceptional win in the $65,000 Remember ‘Jooky’ Premier

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today