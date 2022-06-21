Tomoana Showgrounds, up for sale to the Hastings District Council, with its grandstand, built in 1967-1969 and headed for possible demolition. Photo / NZME

The Hastings District Council is proposing to protect the Tomoana Showgrounds for future shows and other current and similar future uses by having the property constituted as reserve land and managed by a trust.

The plans are revealed in a report for a council meeting which on Thursday will decide whether to approve a conditional agreement to purchase about 40 hectares of the grounds from the Hawke's Bay A and P Society, subject to a decision of a society Special General Meeting next Monday.

The society proposes to subdivide and retain the remaining 2.7ha on the northeastern profile, cornered by Karamu and Elwood roads.

The council has previously reported overwhelming public consultation support for its $7.5 million purchase, which has emerged out of society concerns for its financial future amid the financial crises of the pandemic, and the possibility that any other sale could lead to the showgrounds disappearing into residential development.

The consultation drew 1240 responses, with more than 91 per cent support, the majority of opposition relating to concerns over the possible financial impact on the council and ratepayers.

Under the conditions, the council would vest the "Tomoana Showgrounds" as a Reserve under the Reserves Act 1977, and the A and P Society, which is hoping for a back-to-normal Hawke's Bay Show on October 19-21 after cancelling last year, would have 10 days' free use of the site each year and rent-free use of office space.

It also proposes the establishment of a showgrounds management entity (a charitable trust) including one member each from the council, the A and P Society, and nearby Waipatu Marae, which recognises the basis under which the land was first provided to the society, which held its first show in 1863 near Havelock North and which has occupied the showgrounds since 1911.

The trust would also include two appointees chosen by an appointments panel.

No decisions have yet been made on the future of the grandstand, which was built in 1967-1969 but which is being considered for demolition, although conditions stress demolition should not interfere with the society's 10 days' free-use, revolving mainly around the annual show.