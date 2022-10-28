Past and present Toastmasters members came together to celebrate the Hastings club's 50th anniversary. Photo / Supplied

Past and present Toastmasters members came together to celebrate the Hastings club's 50th anniversary. Photo / Supplied

Hastings Toastmasters has been helping locals improve their public speaking and leadership skills for 50 years.

In October, 47 people gathered at the Havelock North function centre to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary.

Those in attendance enjoyed a buffet meal provided by Pure Catering and table wine by a member, Ryan Fraser, Paritua Winery.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Toastmasters gathering without a few good speeches.

Although many spoke, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and law author Mark von Dadelszen were the event's principal speakers.

Hazlehurst spoke about the significant influence Toastmasters has had on her life and how it had given her the confidence to stand for the council and then for mayor.

She said Toastmasters has helped her to deliver the many speeches required in her time with the HDC.

While Hazlehurst has staff to research material for her speeches, the mayor writes the final draft herself.

Toastmasters has given Hazlehurst many other skills; she said the ability to listen was at the top of the list.

Being able to listen allows the mayor to build common ground and purpose with people with whom she may otherwise be in conflict.

Listening skills also provide the ability to give constructive feedback.

Forty-seven Toastmasters members came together to enjoy a night of food, wine and speeches to celebrate the Hastings club's 50th anniversary. Photo / Supplied

Author on not-for-profit law, Mark von Dadelszen, explained that it was during his participation in Toastmasters that he found himself drawn to his area of law.

Dadelszen specialises in advising not-for-profit organisations, legal firms and individuals throughout New Zealand on issues involving societies and charities.

Several former and current Toastmasters spoke of the significance of Toastmasters to themselves.

The District 112 director Wendy Wickliffe presented president Brian Mangin with a Toastmasters International Certificate, recognising 50 years of service.

Toastmasters has broadened its education programme beyond public speaking to leadership, management, and IT.

Learning a topic well enough to give a speech about it is an effective learning process; the new programme has been called "Pathways".

There are six Toastmasters clubs in the Napier/Hastings/Havelock North urban area and Central Hawke's Bay.

A Toastmaster spokesperson said joining one of their clubs is a great way to make new friends.

The club finder can find details to join on the Toastmasters International website.