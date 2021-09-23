Hastings Rotary Club raises $50,000 for athletes and youth

Athlete Guy Harrison, a recipient of the money raised, "toes" the line with Sir Graeme Avery of the Community Fitness Centre Trust and Paul Michaelsen of the Rotary Club. Photo / Supplied

Athlete Guy Harrison, a recipient of the money raised, "toes" the line with Sir Graeme Avery of the Community Fitness Centre Trust and Paul Michaelsen of the Rotary Club. Photo / Supplied

A total of $50,000 was raised in an opportune, pre-Covid cocktail party, which will support local youth in pursuing a healthier pathway.

The Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust, chaired by Sir Graeme Avery, was thrilled and extremely grateful to the patrons of the Hastings Karamu Rotary Club, who donated generously on the night.

"We rely on the generous support of the community to assist in the continuation of a range of programmes that we deliver such as athlete development and programmes that focus on at-risk youth and creating positive career pathways," Avery said.

Avery said he thought the timing was fortuitous, as their event preceded the nationwide lockdown by a matter of weeks.

"We didn't host the event last year, but luck was on our side this year, as over 350 people enjoyed socialising together. We have now been back in lockdown, so we can certainly count our lucky stars," he said.

The $50,000 will be divided between various trust initiatives, which seek to instil physical literacy and healthy lifestyles in youth and supports local athletes.