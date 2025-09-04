Hastings: Pools to be removed at Frimley Pool complex but other facilities to stay

Hastings District Council is decommissioning Frimley Pool (pictured). Photo / HDC

The three pools at Hastings’ closed Frimley Pool complex are set to be removed as part of a decommissioning process, the council has announced.

However, some facilities at the once-popular complex will remain, including the grandstand, the main pool buildings and changing rooms, and the fencing for potential future recreational use.

Hastings District Council owns the swimming complex (next to Frimley Park).

However, it decided last year not to reopen it for the summer, due to unbudgeted repairs of at least $77,000 in the short term and $750,000 over the next five years.

The pool was also being subsidised heavily by ratepayers due to a decline in usage.