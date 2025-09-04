Attempts from community members to save the nearly 60-year-old pool complex were unsuccessful, including an offer of $40,000 from one local couple.
In March, the council opted against demolishing the entire complex and returning the area to grass, as an extension to Frimley Park, and instead decided to seek interest in repurposing the site.
The council called for registrations of interest from sporting and recreation groups who may be able to repurpose the site.
That process proved unfruitful, with just one formal proposal received, and the council has now decided to decommission the complex.
“This decision, with the grandstand and fencing still in place, ensures we can preserve this area as something of a blank canvas for potential future recreation opportunities [in future],” Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.
The pools have been closed since early 2024.
“We understand that many people have fond memories of Frimley Pool, but the data shows usage has been in decline for years,” Hazlehurst said.
“Meanwhile, our Village pools [in Havelock North] and other aquatic facilities are meeting community demand.”
Meanwhile, another public pool owned by the council, Flaxmere Pool, will be closed for eight weeks from September 22 to allow for floor repairs.
The council has not said exactly when decommissioning work will start.