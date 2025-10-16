Hastings police call for witnesses to altercation that ended man’s life

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation on the corner of Williams Street and Waipuna Street in Mahora, Hastings. Photo / Jack Riddell

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an altercation on the corner of Williams Street and Waipuna Street in Mahora, Hastings. Photo / Jack Riddell

Police are calling for those who witnessed an altercation in Hastings that led to the death of a man to come forward to help with the ongoing investigation.

A police spokeswoman said they wanted to speak to anyone passing the corner of Williams and Waipuna Sts in Mahora between 8am and 10am on Saturday, October 11.

Police were called to a property shortly after 9.45am on Saturday after reports of an altercation between a group of males, acting Detective Inspector James Keene said.

“During the altercation, one of the males has suffered a head injury after his head hit the ground.”

Keene said the man was taken to Wellington Hospital, where he died from his injuries late on Sunday.