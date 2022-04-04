The Lawrie Cooke Reserve fruit-tree-themed park will be full of history as well as great fun for the community to enjoy. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hastings district has 191 parks and reserves and 38 of those have playgrounds.

During 10-year plan discussions in 2021, the Hastings District Council identified several Hastings district playgrounds needing complete replacement and some reserves in need of a playground.

The objective of the 10-year programme is to have all playgrounds in the district offering the levels of play provision set out in the Hastings District Council Coming Out to Play Strategy.

While some parks are set for replacement, the plan also includes minor improvements to some existing playgrounds that don't require a complete replacement.

The council has funding to fully replace two existing playgrounds a year.

Work on the St Aubyn Street Reserve playground was completed last month. The playground has a range of play equipment that kids can climb, swing, slide and spin on. There is also space for children to ride their bikes or scooters.

With the first playground done, there are three more on the way.

The Ngaruroro Ave Reserve upgrade will be completed next, with construction estimated to be finished in September.

The existing court surface will be replaced with a new half-court, while a new shelter with barbecue and picnic tables will be added along with extra swings, climbing activities and a dual flying fox to the existing playground.

The Ngaruroro Ave Reserve is under construction and the reserves upgrade will be the next project completed, with construction estimated to be completed in September. Photo / Warren Buckland

There will also be new paths for access to the park, new seating and landscaping of the remaining reserve.

The next two playgrounds on the list are both dependent on the delivery of equipment.

A council spokesperson said the aim is to have both completed by December.

A new playground is planned in a new area that will now be known as Lawrie Cooke Reserve. The new reserve fronts onto Matariki Avenue. It will serve as a relaxing green space for Lyndhurst and wider Frimley.

The new green space sits within an area that was once a fruit tree nursery, developed by noted Hastings nurseryman Lawrie Cooke.

Because of the fruit tree history, the playground will be fruit tree-themed, with red apple balancing balls, a fruit bin climbing frame and a slide and play tractor - the plan includes a mini orchard.

The HDC stated that Ron Giorgi III's upgrade will include Flaxmere's first flying fox, some disputes that it is the first flying fox in Flaxmere, but it is still a cool upgrade. Photo/Paul Taylor

The park at Ron Giorgi III is getting a facelift as it is a typical neighbourhood playground consisting of three or four play pieces, with planting and seating.

The council website says the new playground will feature Flaxmere's first flying fox, although the community disputes that it is the first flying fox in Flaxmere.

Ron Giorgi III will also be getting new swings, a scooter path, a see-saw and a slide mound following community engagement. Shade, seating and a drinking fountain are also included, complementing the newly installed basketball court.