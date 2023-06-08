Volunteers who took over Hawke’s Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle included club and sports teams. One of those clubs was the Ramblers Cycling Club, which helped shovel silt at Pakowhai.

OPINION

As we approach National Volunteer Week next week, it’s time to acknowledge those people who have put so much effort into helping with the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

In the face of such a devastating event, it’s been incredible to see so many selfless volunteers giving their time and more to support others in need.

In our hardest-hit areas, that support has included providing manpower to clean up, safe spaces, food, resources, expertise and events.

People have reached out from across the district and the country to help others who have lost everything — it’s been amazing to see crews of volunteers cleaning up silt and flood-damaged belongings.

Along with hard-labour volunteers, other groups were also giving their time to help cook and look after people, including free barber cuts at Puketapu.

Others have been cooking meals or co-ordinating the distribution of meals to provide respite to those for whom every day is a challenge.

People have stepped up for their communities, providing leadership in a time of much uncertainty.

This has included the setting up of community hubs — places where people can come together for support and information.

These hub leaders have co-ordinated meetings and so much more; they have been consistently strong advocates for their communities throughout the response and recovery.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and more than three months on, they continue to put in many hours helping others to get through this difficult time.

Without this generosity and outstanding community spirit, the consequences of this event would be so much harder to bear and recover from.

They are people who quietly get stuck in looking after their place and their fellow residents — their contribution is so invaluable.

They are not the only ones — at any given time you will find more volunteers giving back to their community in many ways; giving their time, energy and skills to ensure our place and its people are the best they can be.

On behalf of our Heretaunga Hastings community, I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who volunteer in our district — your efforts are highly valued and appreciated.



