A special ceremony was held at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre - to welcome 72 new citizens to Aotearoa New Zealand.

More than 70 new New Zealand citizens were welcomed into Hastings at a special May citizenship ceremony held at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

The 72 new citizens were comprised of 45 individuals and 10 family groups who, along with their family and friends, filled the Assembly Ballroom to take the oath or affirmation of allegiance to His Majesty the King and attain New Zealand citizenship.

The growing multicultural nature of Hastings was on display with recipients hailing from countries ranging from the UK and the US to Latvia, Namibia, Romania, Thailand, Uruguay, Zimbabwe and more.

May’s citizenship ceremony was one of the biggest citizenship ceremonies ever held in Hastings.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a wonderful and uplifting occasion, celebrating the rich and culturally diverse Hastings community who live, who work and who enjoy our beautiful district.

“Our innovative, hard-working, community-focused people from such diverse cultural backgrounds bring a richness to our community and we welcome them.

“They have all been on a journey to make New Zealand their new home and bring skills and experience to Hastings that support our district and region, for which we are hugely grateful and we hope their lives in Hastings, and as New Zealand citizens are filled with many opportunities, lots of happiness, joy and fulfilment,” Hazlehurst said

Councils around the country assist the Department of Internal Affairs to confer citizenship by holding ceremonies for people becoming citizens.

At these ceremonies, the new citizens are presented with a citizenship certificate, and recipients in Hastings also receive a kowhai tree as a lasting memento.

In general, the aim is to hold ceremonies within three to four months of people having their citizenship conferred, but due to Covid and other factors fewer ceremonies than usual were able to be held over the past year.

HDC used its May ceremony to catch up and acknowledge the recent new citizens, who have chosen to call Hastings home.