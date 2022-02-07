Hastings man will do a 12-hour marathon walk to raise money for Cancer Society's Relay Your Way

Hastings man Gareth Mentzer hopes to raise $5,000 to fight cancer with his 12 hour Relay for Life marathon walk. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings man's marathon walk for Cancer Society's Relay Your Way event is a call to action for others to help fight cancer.

Gareth Mentzer wants to raise at least $5000 to fight cancer with a 12-hour solo marathon walk around his block.

He said he was inspired to do the challenge by something that was said by retired boxer Dave Letele.

"He said "if you can help, then you should" and that was something that resonated with me."

"I've been on a fitness journey for the past couple of years, and part of the reason for the walk is to push myself as well as raise funds. I'm keen for this to be a call to action for people to get involved by walking their way or donating to a great cause."

He said he is hoping to walk between 50 and 60 kilometres in the 12 hours, or 150 to 180 laps of his block.

"In the grand scheme of things, what's 12 hours of walking? I might get a blister and that's it, but there are people out there that are having to tough it out through chemo and radiation and other things."

He said everybody knows someone who has had cancer or has passed away from it.

"My dad has chronic leukaemia - it's not something that's likely to kill him but he lives with it. It's something that's close to everybody, unfortunately."

By Friday February 4 he had already raised over $3000 towards his goal, including a single $1500 donation from a business owner.

People are able to donate towards his effort at https://www.relayforlife.org.nz/gareth-mentzer.

Cancer Society events and fundraising co-ordinator Pip Taylor said the charity was still asking for teams to participate in the Relay's new format, Relay Your Way, set over one week for Hawke's Bay starting from March 12.

"Instead of coming together at a physical event, we will be together in spirit. Teams will participate at a place and time of their choosing – how they want, where they want, with who they want. But their safety is paramount."

She said there will be support and online resources, including an online video guide to the Relay For Life ceremonies.

Cancer Society chief executive Lucy Elwood said in a statement that Relay For Life is a chance to celebrate cancer survivors and carers and remember loved ones lost to cancer for many people.

"We hope people across Aotearoa New Zealand will participate in Relay Your Way this year and run, walk, or even dance laps with our online guide to support people affected by cancer," Elwood said.

On average, Relay For Life raises around $2 million to fight cancer nationwide.