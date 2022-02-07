Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings man will do a 12-hour marathon walk to raise money for Cancer Society's Relay Your Way

3 minutes to read
Hastings man Gareth Mentzer hopes to raise $5,000 to fight cancer with his 12 hour Relay for Life marathon walk. Photo / Warren Buckland

By James Pocock

A Hastings man's marathon walk for Cancer Society's Relay Your Way event is a call to action for others to help fight cancer.

Gareth Mentzer wants to raise at least $5000 to fight cancer with

