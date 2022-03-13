Gareth Mentzer and his daughter Ella, 15, doing Relay For Life on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Gareth Mentzer and his daughter Ella, 15, doing Relay For Life on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings man Gareth Mentzer believes every blood blister he has on his "very sore feet", and the potential loss of one or two toenails is worth it for the money he has raised, so far, for Cancer Society.

He raised $12,388 in six weeks and is currently second in the country in terms of funds raised by individuals.

Mentzer participated in Cancer Society's "Relay your Way" on Saturday by walking a loop of 450m more than 100 times.

Tee Tom bursts out from under the camouflage net. Photo / Paul Taylor

He started the loop outside his home, in a cul-de-sac in Mahora, at 7am and finished at 7pm, walking 65km in total.

"I have massive blood blisters, and I might lose a toenail or two but it is nothing compared to what people with cancer go through.

"In the grand scheme of things it's only a little bit of pain to raise funds for a great cause."

Kaps Temoananui was keeping a low profile at Ellwood Park, but only briefly. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mentzer decided to participate in the event because he believed the funds would go towards an organisation that does a world of good for people with cancer, and because he wanted to have a crack at doing something a little bit "crazy".

"I did the whole thing myself, I wanted to push myself and I am competitive. I just wanted to see how much distance I could cover in that time.

"Also I think, my being out there, galvanised the community into showing support. They were people waving from windows, and outside."

There was no way Kobe David, 11, was baling out of this event at Ellwood Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

He's now on a mission to raise the highest amount in terms of individual fundraising.

"I am only about $600 short, I think. It would be great if I was first place."

Events for Relay your Way on Saturday included a teacher vs student race day at Hastings Boys' High School, an all-day series of events by Celtic Netball Club including obstacle courses and team building challenges and Mentzer's solo 12-hour marathon walk.