Hastings Lotto player wins $500,000

A Hastings Lotto player has had a boost to their bank account after last night's draw. Photo / NZME

A Hasting Lotto player will be enjoying a boost to their bank account after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

They share the First Division win with a player from Northland. The winning tickets were both sold on MyLotto .

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Timaru will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at New World Timaru in Timaru.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.

