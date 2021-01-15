Hastings link to Wellington homicide: Police seek woman who may have information

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Pania Waaka, who may have information that can assist in the investigation of the murder of Rau Tongia. Photo / Supplied

A woman with information that could help solve a homicide in Wellington may be travelling in the Hawke's Bay area.

Police say 35-year-old Pania Waaka is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas.

Police launched a homicide investigation after 33-year-old Rau Tongia was killed on Percy Dyett Dr, Karori, on December 20.

Pania Waaka, 35, is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas. Photo / Supplied

Officers are looking to speak to her or anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 4.45am that day, who may have heard a gunshot or an unusual noise, or who noticed any suspicious activity.

Police also asked the public for any sightings of two vehicles.

Officers have spoken to the owner of a silver Nissan Dualis SUV with the registration number MTG725.

They said this vehicle was seen leaving Percy Dyett Dr, where Tongia died, along with possibly a dark-coloured small hatchback car.

A short time later, both vehicles were captured on CCTV in the Karori central business district on Karori Rd heading towards Wellington city.

• Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.