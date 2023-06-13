Hastings Library celebrates 2023 Pride month. Photo / Paul Taylor

Over the month of June, Hastings Libraries have been celebrating Pride Month, by hosting themed events from June 1 to June 17.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson explained the Libraries’ Pride celebration is run over two weeks so as not to impact on other programmes running in June, but there may well be other Rainbow events or activities delivered at other times, and Pride readers advisory lists are available all year.

Welcoming everyone to take part, HDC Library has been hosting activities and events for folk of all ages.

The library is welcoming everyone to join in, whether you are part of the LGBTQIA+, Takatāpui and MVPFAFF+ community or an ally, making time to celebrate being yourself and accepting others as they are.

A HDC spokesperson said, “we are very aware that members of New Zealand’s Rainbow community continue to suffer from widespread discrimination and harm”.

“All the library rainbow programmes are designed to be inclusive, with a message of acceptance and being kind.”

Through celebrating Pride the Hastings council wants to spread the key message that, “this sector of our community has the same rights as the rest of New Zealand and these events are designed to connect, promote acceptance, diversity and inclusivity”.

There are three more events and the council spokesperson said so far the events have been very well received.

“We have had really rewarding feedback and thanks from members of our Rainbow community,” they said.

The three library rainbow events remaining before Pride Month ends are:

June 14 the Hastings Libary will host a free R18+ Pride pizza and movie night. the movie follows a wild road trip movie as hard-of-hearing Stella and legally blind Dot flee from Maine (where Dot’s granddaughter wants to put her in a nursing home) to Canada so they can get married.

If you think Wednesday’s movie night is for you register through the Hastings District Libraries website.

June 15 you can head along to a $5.62 Late Night Which Craft - Pride: Rainbow Paint & Stitch event. This R18+ event is a great chance to get creative with watercolours and embroidery thread to create a rainbow scene.

All materials provided and tickets are on sale through Eventfinda.

June 17 ends the HDC Library Pride Month celebrations on a high note with a Pride Drag 101 with Hugo Grrrl Workshop. If you have ever wanted to try drag this free Pride event may be for you.

Grab a spot at the make-up workshop and learn skills and tips to show off your extra side. No experience is necessary and this pride event is suitable for ages 13+.

Registration is required for the event, don’t miss out and register through the Hastings District Libraries website. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

While Pride month does not end on June 17, it is the last event the Hastings Library will be hosting, however, for more resources, visit the Out on the Shelves website. Out on the Shelves is a growing online reading resource that lists books from around the world with rainbow themes and characters.

More information on Hastings Library Pride Month events can be found on the Hastings District Library website.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







