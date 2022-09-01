Hastings ice cream company Rush Munro's to shift after 90 years

Rush Munro's is an iconic eatery in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

Iconic Hastings ice cream company Rush Munro's is moving into the heart of Hastings, after 90 years at its present site in the city.

The company will leave its current home on Heretaunga St West - on the outskirts of Hastings CBD - where it has grown a reputation for mouth-watering ice cream.

The company was advised earlier this year that its lease would end in October, following new owners taking over the existing site.

Rush Munro's now plans to open a new "pop-up" store at Albert Square, not far from the redeveloped Municipal Building and Opera House.

Hastings District Council will sublease a small piece of that park for a pop-up ice creamery operated by Rush Munro's.

Seating and shade will be added.

It is unclear at this stage if any new buildings will need to be built on that site.

The existing store will be closed later this year. Photo / NZME

Rush Munro's owner Vaughan Currie said it was sad they had to leave the company's historic home, particularly because the gardens held so many fond childhood memories for Hawke's Bay families.

"There was no option to retain the award-winning gardens.

"We have had to quickly turn our minds towards ensuring the Rush Munro's legacy is secured for the next generation.

"As the oldest ice creamery in New Zealand, this holds a unique sentimental prominence as we look forward to our centenary as a business and brand."

The company has now been operating for 96 years in Hastings with most of that history at its current site.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the arrangement was great for all parties.

"For council, it means we keep an iconic business that we grew up with in the heart of our city, in our vibrant hospitality and entertainment zone.

"Also, through the discussions, we have been able to negotiate an extended lease of what is an important inner city green space, which means we can add more public amenities."

Rush Munro's was first set up in Hastings in 1926 by Frederick Charles Rush Munro and wife Catherine, who started making confectionery and expanded into making ice cream.

Their original building was lost in the 1931 earthquake and they moved to the current premises 30 days later.

The Curries are the fifth family to have owned the business.