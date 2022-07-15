Voyager 2021 media awards
Hastings housing: Family get new home after tragedy as Kāinga Ora opens 28 houses

3 minutes to read
Santana Witika with a picture of her late brother, Chy. She is moving into a brand new home (pictured) with her mum. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

"It's like winning Lotto with the Powerball."

Arleen Cassidy and her two daughters will soon move into a brand new home in Hastings, after Kāinga Ora purchased 28 homes for public housing and transitional housing.

