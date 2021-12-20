Hastings hottest in the country: Water restrictions over Christmas for Twin Cities

Westshore Surf Lifesaving Club head guard Olivia Gray scans the hot horizon on a sizzling day in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hastings was officially the hottest area in the country on Tuesday as sweltering heat hammered the Twin Cities.

The temperature reached 31.7C in Hastings at 4pm, slightly above Napier, where the mercury rose to 31.1C at the same time, according to MetService.

Those temperatures were by far the hottest across the country as northwesterlies turned Hawke's Bay into an oven.

Residents and visitors to the region did their best to find relief from the heat by visiting the beach or parking themselves in front of a fan.

The forecast for Christmas Day features some welcome relief with a high in the mid-20s.

That drop in temperature is largely due to southerly winds forecast later in the week, which will bring some cloud cover.

Meanwhile, Napier and Hastings councils have announced water restrictions ahead of Christmas, in a bid to conserve water over summer.

Those restrictions will largely affect people using sprinklers.

The water restrictions include cutting back on sprinkler usage. Photo / NZME

Hastings and Napier councils explained the importance of cutting down on water use.

"Putting low-level restrictions in at this stage is hoped to help avoid higher level restrictions being imposed further into summer, depending on the weather," the councils said.

Level 2 water restrictions will apply across Hastings and Napier council areas, while Waimārama is at Level 3 because of increased pressure on the water supply in the rural area.

That means there is a full sprinkler ban in Waimarama, while sprinkler use has been restricted in Hastings and Napier.

The region is going through a dry spell, with no rain apart from showers forecast over the next seven days.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said there was no set date as to when the water restrictions would end.

A heatwave over Napier on Monday. Pictured is a Pohutukawa tree on Marine Parade. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Councils will be closely monitoring the situation and may adjust in the coming weeks, depending on usage levels."

She said the council can prosecute people for flouting the rules, but would prefer to talk to people about how they can change their use.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) noted tomorrow was the longest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere, when considering the amount of time between the sun rising and setting.

This summer solstice marks the start of the astronomical summer.

"While astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, meteorological seasons are split into groups of three calendar months, where the start of summer is defined as December 1.

"Meteorologists have been using the meteorological convention to define seasons since the late 1700s," she said.

"December is on track to be in our top 10 warmest on record, but it has also been very wet in places. Some may argue that is not that summer-like at all," Niwa forecaster Nava Fedaeff said.

What the water restrictions mean

At Level 2, hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm every second day – at odd-numbered homes on odd dates, and even-numbered homes on even dates.

The restrictions apply to all homes that source water from a public Napier City or Hastings District Council supply.

For Waimārama residents, the Level 3 restriction means there is a full sprinkler ban, with only hand-held hoses able to be used on alternate days between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm.

As well as conserving water, using hoses and sprinklers during these cooler times of the day means gardens absorb water more effectively and efficiently.

The councils will be reviewing watering programmes for parks and gardens in the same way that residents are being asked to.

Top tips for helping conserve water

Other tips for how people can conserve water inside the home include checking for any leaking taps, pipes or cisterns, using "eco" settings on dishwashers and washing machines, don't run them unless they are full, and scraping dirty dishes rather than rinsing them.

Other tips include turning off taps while brushing teeth, taking shorter showers and storing drinking water in the fridge instead of running the tap cold.

Outside the home, use a directional sprinkler, reuse "grey water" from the washing machine on lawns and gardens where possible, use a bucket of water when washing the car rather than the hose, and use a broom to clean paths rather than a hose.