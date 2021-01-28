Hastings golf pro-am raises $13,425 for rescue helicopter trust

Guthrie Bowron owners Alan Heatlie (left) and Ed Connolly present Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot with a cheque with Hastings Golf Club president Peter Clayton in attendance. Photo / Supplied

More than $13,000 was raised for the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust through the Hastings Golf Club Pro-Am on Monday.

The event, sponsored by Guthrie Bowron, saw 33 of New Zealand's top golf professionals join 96 amateur players at the Bridge Pa course.

Hastings Golf Club head pro Brett Allan and his team worked with the New Zealand Professional Golfers' Association which raised $13,425 for the Helicopter Trust.

Joint pro winners Josh Geary (left) and Kieran Muir accept the trophy from Hastings Golf Club head pro Brett Allan. Photo / Supplied

The Professionals tournament was jointly won by Josh Geary and Kieran Muir, with Dongwoo Kang finishing third.

The Amateur Event was won by a team including Ian Smith, Mike Patton and Wayne Mudgway who played with pro Troy Ropiha.