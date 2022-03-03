Hastings gathering to reflect on the Ukraine conflict

The sunflower, national flower of Ukraine, and now a symbol of solidarity. Photo / NZME

A gathering will be held in Hastings on Saturday to offer support and hope for those in Hawke's Bay affected by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rev David van Oeveren, of the Anglican Parish of Hastings, said: "We, like many around Hawke's Bay, have wondered how we might respond. Our initial response is to offer a place to gather, to reflect, and to stand in solidarity."

While not in direct contact with Russian and Ukraine communities in Hawke's Bay, but hoping to make contact before the gathering, he is aware of widespread concern among people in New Zealand about the conflict.

It is not to take sides, and he says there are several issues, including returned fear of the threat of nuclear war.

The gathering at 7pm on Saturday will be at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Lyndon Rd West, Hastings, where van Oeveren says "… we will gather around words collected globally, focus on the icon of Our Lady, the Virgin, of Kyiv, listen to the poetry of Bob Dylan, and use poetry to help signpost the way."

He asks that if people have sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine and now the global symbol of solidarity, they bring them to the gathering.