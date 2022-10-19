(L-R): Jackie Bower, Donna Scandlyn, Mia Kiripatea and David Curtis all came together to celebrate their milestone birthdays as a family. Photo / Supplied

Donna Scandlyn (née Curtis), a Hastings local, turned 60 in October and wanted to celebrate the big birthday in a big way.

She decided to make it a family affair, and invited those in her family with significant '0' birthdays in 2022 to join her in one big birthday bash.

Joining Donna was her older sister Mia Kiripatea (née Curtis), who turned 70 in October, and their older brother David Curtis, who turned 80 in July.

One of the trio's nieces, Jackie Bower (née Curtis), also turned 50 in July and was invited to celebrate the big birthday with her aunties and uncle.

The family travelled from near and far to be together, with some even flying from Australia.

David Curtis was born in Hastings, grew up in Akina, and now lives northeast of Brisbane.

Mia was born in Hastings and grew up in Paki Paki; however, she also moved to Australia and now lives in Surfers Paradise.

Their niece was born in Christchurch and grew up in Maitland, New South Wales, where she still lives.

Friends and family members joined the group to celebrate their milestone birthdays.