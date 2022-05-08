The Unison Windsor substation in Parkvale Hastings has the potential to be a catalyst for industry change and become more environmentally friendly. Photo / supplied.

The Windsor Substation in Parkvale, Hastings services about 3500 residential and commercial premises and has been shortlisted for the prestigious New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards.

In a first for the industry, the building was designed and built to reduce the carbon footprint typical of traditional substations, using locally sourced, repurposed, environmentally friendly materials.

Substations are an essential part of how Unison supplies electricity to the community, transforming voltage from high to low and vice versa as well as other essential functions.

Traditionally they are built with the focus solely on operational capacity, often using materials that aren't environmentally friendly.

Unison manages and maintains 25 substations in Hawke's Bay - but the Windsor Substation is slightly different from the rest.

It has a 363 per cent reduction in carbon compared to a typical substation and is solar-energy powered, with excess energy sent back to the grid.

Other significant sustainability features mean the substation captures and recycles water and has established a native habitat.

Windsor substation in May 2021 a little over Half-way through it renovation to become the revolutionary' building it is now. Photo / John Cowpland

Jaun Park, Unison's general manager of networks and operations, said when the previous Windsor Substation's 11kV switchboard reached the end of its life, Unison saw a chance to pilot an innovative and sustainable substation.

"Our vision at Unison is to lead a sustainable energy future that supports consumers' changing energy needs while enabling our communities to prosper for generations," Park said.

Rebuilding the Windsor Substation was a chance for Unison to materialise its vision and showcase how modern substations can be safe and functional, "as well as flexible, sustainable and beautiful", he said

Park said the showcase provides Unison and the broader industry with a platform to reap sustainability benefits for the sector's future. Windsor Substation was designed to be modular, which can be replicated and built across the network.

Unison was assisted in the project by Charissa Snijders Architect and Tricia Love Consultants, experts from across the sustainable building industry.

The project's engineering team leader, Paul Humphreys, said this small building has potential beyond its size to help meet future demand.

"The project has the potential to be a catalyst for industry change, and it provides Unison with a platform for future projects and future flexibility," Humphreys said.

The New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards are an annual opportunity to recognise excellence and achievement across the energy sector, celebrating the industry's significant contribution to society and the economy.

Windsor Substation has been shortlisted for the Low Carbon Future Award, sponsored by BusinessNZ Energy Council, which celebrates emissions reduction initiatives undertaken by the New Zealand energy sector.

Judges said they were blown away by the calibre of projects, products, and people put forward this year and to be chosen as a finalist is a significant achievement.

Winners of the awards will be announced at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards black-tie gala event in Christchurch on June 29.