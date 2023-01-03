Four-year-old boy hospitalised after Hastings driveway crash

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after they were hit by a car on Clive St in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after they were hit by a car on Clive St in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

A four-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in a Hastings driveway on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Clive St in Akina about 11.50am after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

“One person appears to have been seriously injured and has gone to hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

She said the incident appeared to have happened on a driveway, rather than the road, and there were no road blockages.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said at 2.30pm on Tuesday a four-year-old boy was still being assessed at Hawke’s Bay Hospital after the incident .

MORE TO COME



