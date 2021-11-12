Hastings drivers risk lives by ignoring road works detour

The left turn detour from Warren St South into Heretaunga St. Photo / Paul Taylor

Drivers ignoring a work site detour are risking lives in Hastings.

Hastings District Council said in a statement on Friday that some drivers were not following detour signs indicating they must turn left from Warren St South into Heretaunga St, instead turning into oncoming traffic.

Those who continue to disobey will have their plates photographed and the police will be called by traffic management personnel, the statement said.

Hastings District Council Council's operations and monitoring committee chairwoman Geraldine Travers said in a statement the behaviour was unacceptable.

"It is putting people at risk of serious injury or even death, and it must stop," she said.

Other drivers are endangered, but most vulnerable are workers and pedestrians.

"To those people doing this, please think about how you will feel if you hit a pedestrian or a site worker and they don't make it home."

The work is for a new connection that will link the new Hastings water treatment and storage plant (Waiaroha) to the existing pipe network. It is expected to take two to three weeks, subject to ground conditions and weather.