Hastings diver caught in dumped fishing line near Whirinaki wants to thank quick‑acting rescuers

Michaela Gower
Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Hastings man James Campbell had run out of energy by the time he freed himself from his predicament.

A Hastings man wants to thank his heroes after he nearly died when he became tangled in abandoned fishing line while diving at a Hawke’s Bay beach.

James Campbell was in the water in search of mussels with a friend on Saturday, near where the Pakuratahi Stream meets the sea

