Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Hastings District Council’s Splash Planet dilemma: Nick Stewart

nzme
6 mins to read

While the facility earned revenue of $3.37 million, its operating expenses ballooned to $4.47 million.

While the facility earned revenue of $3.37 million, its operating expenses ballooned to $4.47 million.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

THREE KEY FACTS:

- Hastings council debt is forecast to head north of $700 million by 2030

- Rate increases are expected to compound to approximately 65% over the next four years

- Recent figures reveal Splash Planet has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today