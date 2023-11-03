The call for feedback on the East Clive wastewater treatment plant is part of a nine-yearly review.

As part of a nine-yearly review of the East Clive wastewater treatment plant, Hastings residents are being asked to give feedback on the facility.

Commissioned back in 2009 the Te Whare O Whiro wastewater treatment plant (Te Whare O Whiro) on Richmond Rd, Clive, was unique at the time in its use of biological trickling filter tanks that transform the human waste components into plant cell biomass, carbon dioxide and water, rather than using large tanks to hold the wastewater and then separate out the solids.

The plant has also been recognised for its innovation in meeting tangata whenua aspirations discharging the treated wastewater through a Rakahore (rock-lined) passage to spiritually cleanse it before it’s disposed of via the 2.75km-long offshore ocean outfall.

As well as meeting all regulations, a condition of the resource consent to operate the plant was to review its performance once every nine years – including consulting the community on what they think of this treatment and calling for feedback on future investment decision-making.

Founded in 2002, the HDC Tangata Whenua Joint Wastewater Committee still plays an important role in the ongoing operation and development of the wastewater treatment plant and the wider wastewater management.

Joint committee chair Ana Apatu explained part of the committee’s role is to oversee the nine-yearly review and consider the views of the public.

Apatu said, “This is a great opportunity to tell us what you think of this kind of treatment, its impact on the ocean and what any future investment should look like.”

While HDC said the wastewater has been treated to make it compliant and it does not have a negative impact on kaimoana or recreational activities, this open feedback gives people using the waterways an opportunity to tell the council if they do or do not feel comfortable about this method of disposal.

The council is also asking people to give feedback on whether they think there’s enough investment in this plant and treatment. Should we be thinking more about climate change or taking actions to protect the environment even better?

Anyone interested in giving feedback can answer questions and more online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz, or physical forms can be picked up at the council’s customer service centre at Lyndon Rd East, any of the three libraries, as well as the Waiaroha on the corner of Southampton St and Hastings St.

Drop-in sessions will be held at Waiaroha on Saturday, November 4 from 10am to 12pm and Sunday, November 12 from 10am to 12pm.

The annual wastewater treatment plant open day held on Saturday November 18 will also be an opportunity to give feedback.

All feedback closes on Friday November 24.



