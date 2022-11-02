HDC wants to fit more homes in Hastings by building apartments and higher-density townhouses. Photo / Supplied

More people are moving to the Hastings region, and Hastings District Council is proposing a plan to allow more houses to be built in smaller areas.

As part of the plan proposal, the council is asking for the community's opinions on the new plans.

While Hastings needs more houses, the district also needs to protect the region's quality growing soils from the growing urban area, so the council has been looking at making more housing options possible.

Possible housing would include apartments and higher-density townhouses.

The proposed plans are contained within Plan Change 5 and will enable the council to meet new Government rules for more homes to be built within existing urban areas.

The changes within Plan Change 5, Right homes; Right place, could affect anyone in residential areas.

If developers meet the planning and design rules, the proposed plan would mean when low-rise, maximum three-storey apartments were to be constructed on an urban section, there would be no opportunity for other residents to object.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the plan change was significant for everyone living in residential areas in the city as it paved the way for more houses to be built in smaller areas.

The mayor explained that HDC has strengthened its residential intensification design guide to ensure new medium-density housing is "well-designed, attractive and sustainable, creating appealing neighbourhoods with a sense of community".

"Importantly this is also about using land efficiently to address the housing needs of our community alongside protecting our productive land for future generations."

Changes to the way Hastings' urban areas are developed have been proposed, and the community has until November 25 to give feedback.

People can find out more about Plan Change 5 at https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/projects/plan-change-5-right-homes-right-place/

and make submissions at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz