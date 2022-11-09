The East Clive Wastewater Treatment Plant's open day is a chance to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the plant and how it works. Photo / Supplied

Have you ever wondered what goes on inside Hastings' wastewater treatment plants? Well, Hastings Council is opening the doors to the East Clive for one day only.

The annual East Clive Wastewater Treatment Plant's open day is coming up, and is a chance for those interested to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the plant and how it works.

From 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 19, the public is welcome to follow the process of how 35,000 to 70,000 cubic metres of primarily liquid matter goes through the treatment plant every day.

Built in 2008/09, the East Clive Wastewater Treatment Plant was first of its kind in New Zealand for its innovative biological trickling filter process, which has the advantage of producing no "sludge" to dispose of in a landfill. The plant uses bugs that naturally occur in people's digestive systems.

On the open day, visitors can watch a video showing how the bugs in the trickling filters work and see samples of the treated wastewater.

This unique plant has been recognised nationally and internationally for introducing this technical solution and meeting the cultural and spiritual aspirations of tangata whenua.

Through the HDC: Tangata Whenua Wastewater Joint Committee, formed in late 2001, tangata whenua were part of the decision-making around the plant's design.

A unique feature that came from the collaboration between the council and tangata whenua was the creation of the Rakahore Channel.

The Rakahore Channel is a collection of rocks the treated human waste flows over - for spiritual cleansing and reconnection with Papatūānuku - before it is piped 2.7 kilometres offshore and discharged into the ocean.

Registrations are required to participate in the tour; if you are interested in going along to the open day, go to the Hastings District Council website, www.hastingsdc.govt.nz or check on the council's Facebook page to find out more.