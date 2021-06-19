Hastings District Council consulting about new Flaxmere skate park

Flaxmere youths like Rylan O'Keefe could soon have a new skate park to hone their skills on. Photo / Paul Taylor

A new skate park is on the cards for Flaxmere as part of a town centre upgrade, with Hastings District Council seeking community input on the proposed design.

The council is looking to move the existing skatepark and basketball courts as part of a town centre upgrade to increase the number of shops and housing, as well as improve access.

A new site is being considered at Flaxmere Park on the corner of Swansea Rd and Henderson Rd.

The park was identified as a suitable location during previous community consultation, due to being highly visible and safe, and close to shops, toilets, the barbecue and carpark.

Flaxmere councillor Henare O'Keefe said council was keen to hear from the community again as it starts the design process.

"Flaxmere Park was named the 2020 Recreation Aotearoa Active Park of the Year and the skate park would be a great addition.

"We already have so much happening here - the playground, kī-o-rahi, disc golf, event space, parkrun.

"This would add even more so that kids of all ages can all be in the same area enjoying a wide range of activities."

Flaxmere councillor Henare O'Keefe said a new and improved skate park would be a great addition. Photo / NZME

The council set aside $500,000 for a new skate park and courts after adopting the town centre plan six months ago - this budget allows for a facility similar in size to the Havelock North Village Green skate park to be developed.

O'Keefe said Flaxmere kids were helping design the plaza, with two representatives from each of the five schools getting feedback from their skater mates on what would work best for them.

Arkyss Ngarotata, a Year 8 student at Irongate School, said being part of the design team for the Flaxmere Skate Park with other students was an amazing opportunity.

"I am very excited to see the outcome of this."

The survey is available online and community members are invited to have their say before July 16 at myvoicemychoice.co.nz