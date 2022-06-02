EIT Beginnings Samoan class performed traditional siva and pese, or dance and songs, in the council chambers to celebrate Samoa Independence Day. Photo / Supplied

Song and dance filled the Hastings District Council chambers on Wednesday morning last week as the community came together to celebrate Samoa Independence Day.

Last week New Zealand celebrated the 60th anniversary of the passing of the Western Samoa Act by New Zealand's Parliament.

On January 1, 1962, Samoa became a fully independent, sovereign state.

Seven months later a Treaty of Friendship was signed, which emphasised the closeness of the relationship between Samoa and New Zealand and recognised friendship, confidence, and a mutual endeavour to obtain fuller opportunities for social progress.



Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli initiated Hastings District Council's recognition of this day in 2020.

Because of Covid-19 related complications, the HDC celebration took a break in 2021.

The Pasifika group from Raureka Primary School joined the celebration at the Hastings District Council chambers, singing traditional pese, or song. Photo / Supplied

Councillor Oli said: "It was great to come together again this year to recognise the contribution of the Pasifika and Samoan community to Hastings.

"I am truly grateful to Hastings District Council for allowing us to hold such a special ceremony in the chambers."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst greeted everyone, before the friendship agreement was honoured with a presentation of a wreath, which was laid at the base of the flagpole outside the council building.

Church ministers, Samoan community leaders, and the RSE community joined councillors in the chambers, where Raureka Primary school, Hastings Girls High School and Flaxmere Primary School performed siva and pese - dance and songs.

"Tom Iosefo did a great job conducting the ceremony fulfilling traditional duties, which gave the ceremony a special essence," Councillor Oli said.

A group from Tamaita'i Akina performed another traditional siva and pese, or dance and songs, for those in attendance at the celebration. Photo / Supplied

After the chamber ceremony, the activity moved outside, where the Samoan flag was raised by Minister Tuliatu Iosefo and councillor Henare O'Keefe, and those in attendance sang the Samoan national anthem.

Councillor Oli said: "We are grateful for the relationships forged between our Pacific communities and council leaders, relationships of love, trust, and especially growth, acknowledging the past and moving forward together to build better futures."

Mayor Hazlehurst said Samoan Independence Day recognised the relationship and the shared vision to bring prosperity and opportunities to the Samoan people.

"The Samoan community's contribution to Hastings is built on respect and love of each other's cultures and values," she said

"The warmth and kindness of our Pasifika people, through their culture of caring and togetherness, enriches our community."