Hastings crash leaves two seriously injured, another seriously injured in SH5 crash

One person was seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles on State Highway Two near Pakipaki last night. Photo / Supplied

A serious crash near Hastings on Thursday night has been followed by another serious crash on State Highway 5 Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said the crash on SH5 outside Tarawera Cafe occurred about 9.30am.

The spokesperson said the crash was between a car and a motorbike.

A St John spokesperson said one patient with serious injures has been transported to Hawke's Bay hospital via helicopter.

One ambulance and one helicopter were in attendance.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

Earlier one person was seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 2 south of Hastings near Pakipaki on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said a crash involving three vehicles was reported about 7pm.

A St John spokesperson said one person with serious injuries was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Three other people were assessed at the scene and had minor injuries.

One ambulance and one intensive care paramedic attended the scene.

SH2 was blocked, but reopened about 8.30pm.

