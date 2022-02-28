Hastings Covid test glitch a matter of timing

The Splash Planet testing station during the Super Saturday vaccination four months ago. Photo / NZME

A Havelock North teenager who tested positive for the coronavirus in a rapid antigen test at home after being turned away from a testing centre without a test may have been caught-up in last week's changeovers at the testing stations throughout New Zealand.

The vaccinated 18-year-old presented at the Splash Planet carpark station on Thursday, with symptoms after becoming unwell at a course and deciding to go home.

She says staff listened to her relate the systems, matching those the virus and of her movements over recent days, and then told her to head home and take treatment for her flu-like symptoms.

She took a PCR test after going to her doctor later in the day and, while the result is still being awaited, tested positive with a RAT kit the next day.

She, her younger sister and parents have been isolating ever since, the sister on Monday also confirmed positive.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokesperson said that on Thursday stations were preparing for the changeover to phase 3 of the response to Omicron and preferred approach the Rapid Antigen Testing.

Demand for PCR testing meant those that met a "more stricter clinical criteria" were tested, over that "short period".

Since the changeover anyone who presents at a testing station with symptoms will get a RAT kit.

She said it appeared the family had done "all the right things" and taken a precautionary approach and was following the guidelines of phase three, which came into effect on Friday.

Only critical healthcare workers or someone who has specific clinical needs will be PCR tested. Household contacts of a positive case, are required to use RAT kits on day three and day 10.