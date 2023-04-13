Hastings District Council reminds rural communities of the importance of preparing winter plans in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied

With winter on the doorstep, Hastings District Council is urging rural communities to prioritise reviewing their winter resilience plans.

Hastings deputy mayor and rural ward councillor Tania Kerr explained that, while enormous efforts have gone into reconnecting communities cut off as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, the district’s land transport network remains vulnerable, particularly during moderate to heavy rain.

“Having been faced with a scale of damage not seen here in more than 100 years, the rebuilding of all of our roads and bridges will take months and years,” Kerr said.

Farmers are well-versed in preparing for the challenges of winter, but this year the council is acutely aware of the added levels of pressure and stress for the many affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kerr said work is continuing with communities on how the council can support rural resilience through the winter months, but understands the best layer of protection will be people having their own robust personal winter plans.

“These will look different from one household to the next so it’s important they are self-led.

“It’s a case of looking at what we need to sustain our families for up to five days, and ensuring we have risk management plans in place for our farming operations,” she said.

As part of winter resilience planning, HDC suggests rural families and businesses should:

ensure they have enough non-perishable food items, household goods and necessary medication for the family for up to five days.

ensure all stock movements scheduled during winter have a plan B and even C in case a truck is unable to access the property as planned.

for dairy operations, have plans in place in case a milk tanker is unable to access the property.

phone Hastings District Council on 068715000 (24hrs) to report any new roading issues.

The council has made restoring access to rural communities a key priority right throughout its response effort and this will continue through winter.

“Our rural communities can be assured that in any instance of lost access, we will work swiftly to restore this but there will be instances where, as proved by the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle, this cannot happen as fast as we would like,” Kerr said.



