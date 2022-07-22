An early artist impression of what the housing developments in Flaxmere could look like. Photo / Supplied

An award-winning housing project by Hastings District Council to build 150 new homes in Flaxmere will be handed over and sold to developers before a single home is built.

Civil works are well under way for the big project including earthworks, roading and waterworks.

The council has been contracting out that work to prepare three separate sites in Flaxmere for 150 new and affordable homes, to help tackle the current housing crisis.

Those three sites are all currently owned by the council off Swansea Rd, Flaxmere Ave and Caernarvon Dr.

However, the council has now revealed it has no plans to contract out the work required to actually build the homes.

Rather, the council plans to sell the land to a developer or multiple developers, effectively handing over ownership of the project.

The successful developer, or developers, will become the new owners of the sites and be in charge of building then selling the homes.

An announcement on the successful developer(s) will be made within the next couple of months.

New roading well underway at the Flaxmere Ave site. Photo / Supplied

The council says there could be "a combination of developers or a single developer" and they are currently "working with three developers to negotiate a developer's agreement" - without disclosing further information on who they are.

The council did not rule out Kāinga Ora as a potential developer when asked by Hawke's Bay Today.

Council confirmed the developments would have a cap of no more than 20 per cent public housing.

"Once council has sold the land to the developer, the administration of on-selling the residential homes to the public will be managed by the developer, however the process of this will be governed by a fair and transparent process which council has worked in partnership with the developer on," a council spokesperson said.

Despite selling the project to another party, the council says its focus for the project has not changed.

"The focus of the development is getting people into home ownership and will offer a range of avenues for the community to utilise," the council spokesperson said.

So far, council has contributed $12 million toward the project and the Government has contributed $16 million. That money is all going toward infrastructure and civil works to prepare the sites.

Flaxmere resident and former Hastings councillor David Pearse questioned whether it could be wiser for the council to sell each section off individually.

He said the council could let people buy a single section and put restraints around what type of homes they could build there, which would result in a mix of housing and character.

He said his concern was "dog box" homes potentially going up across the three sites and hurting the appeal of Flaxmere in the long run.

He said even if done cheaply, so they were considered affordable homes, it was not clear how much people would have to pay for these homes and they could easily still be north of $550,000.

Hastings District Council recently won the Beca Award for Placemaking at the 2022 Taituarā NZ Local Government Excellence Awards, for its project It's Flaxmere's Time.

That project included the venture to deliver 150 affordable homes in Flaxmere.

The council has not decided what it will do with money from the sale of the land.

"The use of these funds will be a matter for future councils to decide in accordance with the prevailing strategic priorities of the council," a council spokesperson said.