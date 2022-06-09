A group of the new Wellness Riders community skate programme at William Nelson skatepark in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Each year Hastings District Council helps fund a range of groups, community services or projects across the district.

Applicants can apply for up to $20,000, and this year more than half of the funding went to programmes that support the district's young people.

Hastings councillor and civic and administration sub-committee chairperson Malcolm Dixon said allocating grants this year was challenging as "very worthy" applications were put forward.

Altogether, 34 community-based groups received grants totalling $245,000.

"Our focus this year was on those groups with projects that wanted to re-stimulate and put both energy and vitality back into their communities after two very difficult years," Dixon said.

The Wellness Riders programme, a youth-oriented, free skateboarding school, received $15,000 as part of the grant.

Originating in Auckland, the Wellness Riders programme has started running at the William Nelson skatepark for the past few months.

Skateboarding sisters Cadence (left) and Amelia Diedericks from Hastings are enjoying being part of the new Wellness Riders. Photo / Supplied

Chief wellness officer Sarinah Hurford said the programme focused on getting more girls aged five to 17 on skateboards for their mental and physical wellbeing.

Boys were welcome to join the programme too.

Currently, 30 kids skate with the group regularly, and 10 teenagers are involved in coaching and inspiring other tamariki.

"Our mission is to empower youth through movement, social connection and sharing wellness knowledge," Hurford said.

Another organisation receiving funding is the YMCA Hawke's Bay, which has received $16,500 for its Raise Up programme.

Raise Up is run by youth and aimed at young people aged 12 to 18.

It includes weekly activities and development opportunities tailored to their interests, from sports to music, dance, fashion, leadership training and art.

YMCA Hawke's Bay chief executive Annette Mossman said Raise Up had been run by the YMCA in Auckland for 20 years and that it was exciting to be bringing the programme to Hastings.

"Raise Up has been designed to offer youth a safe and positive environment in which to relax, socialise and achieve their goals," Mossman said.

She said the grant would fund a co-ordinator position for the programme.

You can find out more about HDC grants, funding, and this year's Single Year Community Grants recipients at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/grants/community-grants-fund/.