Richard Sanko (left) and James Ludlum, of Hastings Community Patrol, were on the lookout for new volunteers at Mitre 10 Mega over the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

For the past 18 years, a group of like-minded community volunteers known as Hastings Community Patrol (HACP) have played a key role in keeping the local community safe.

But in the past few years, because of Covid and the normal attrition rate associated with volunteer groups, the Hastings group has seen a rapid decline in members from 40 to eight.

HACP secretary and patroller James Ludlam is working hard to get those numbers back up and explained the groups want to recruit at least new 30 volunteers as that would be a manageable number to allow more rostered patrols.

The Hastings Community Patrol is one of a number of community patrols that operate throughout the country under the governance of Community Patrols New Zealand (CPNZ). Since being formed in 2005, HACP has been self-funded and receives a nominal grant from the council to help with day-to-day running costs.

Ludlam said the group patrol day and night and by vehicle or on foot. They always patrol in pairs or more. Patrols usually last four hours. The patrollers are in communication with the police during the whole period.

“We are the extra ‘eyes and ears’ for the local police,” Ludlam said.

The patrol has a dedicated vehicle that sports a standard community patrol vehicle livery and is easily picked out among local traffic.

The focus is on patrolling the Hastings central, urban and rural areas in an effort to assist police and reporting any suspicious activities to them that require urgent action.

“Recently we have been patrolling the cyclone-stricken area of Pakowhai checking up on the locals and providing some security for their properties and trying to minimise the visits of those trying to take advantage of the terrible situation.

“We are available for various taskings by the police, although we are never put into a situation that could be harmful to us. Our health and safety is of the utmost importance to us and to the police,” Ludlam said.

For example, HACP can help with traffic management during a serious road accident and the vehicle is fully equipped for any local emergency and has had many successes over the years in helping police to apprehend local offenders.

All volunteers are fully vetted by the police before formally joining the group and there are a number of training modules that new members are guided through to reach a high standard of patrolling.

Ludlam said, “the community police officers are involved in our training and we are fully trained to police and Community Patrols New Zealand standards”.

On Sunday, September 10, Ludlam and other patrol members held the first of a number of recruitment events planned for the coming months at various locations.

The first event was at Hastings Mitre 10. While the group got some interest, Ludlam said he had “anticipated a better response from the local community”.

“We would like anyone in the community, male or female over the age of 18 to come and talk to us whenever they see the patrol car or at any recruiting events,” Ludlam said.