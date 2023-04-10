The Hastings Choral Society’s concert Perfect Nostalgia will be held at Taikura Rudolph Steiner School Hall on Sunday, April 23. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings Choral Society’s concert Perfect Nostalgia will be held at Taikura Rudolph Steiner School Hall on Sunday, April 23. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings Choral Society’s upcoming concert Perfect Nostalgia will transport concertgoers back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The music chosen for this concert, to be held at Taikura Rudolph Steiner School Hall at 2pm on Sunday, April 23, will celebrate the richness of sound of that period.

From The Bartered Bride and Die Fledermaus to The Merry Widow and Desert Song, this series of pieces for choir and soloists showcases the glorious harmonies and melodies of a time gone by.

Choir musical director Joe Christensen has selected compositions by Guiseppe Verdi, Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehar, Franz Schubert and others, plus lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Viktor Leon, Leo Stein and other familiar names. The concert will provide a delightful afternoon’s entertainment.

Soloists joining the choir for the concert are well-known local singers Dianne Abraham and Declan Judd, and the accompaniment will be by Anna Hansen.

This is the third year the choir has rehearsed for this concert. It was scheduled for 2020 and again in 2021, but during both years it couldn’t go ahead due to Covid restrictions.

Hastings Choral Society is a non-auditioned community choir and enjoys rehearsing and performing both secular and religious music from a range of composers. New members welcome.

Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults and $5 for children and will be available for cash sales at the door.