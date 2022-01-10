Hastings CBD to be taken over by bumper boats

The Hastings City Business Association said time slots are being booked fast for the bumper boats in Hastings CBD this week. Photo / Event Hire

Queues could be bumper to bumper for the latest attraction to hit the centre of Hastings.

The Hastings City Business Association has booked bumper boats this week from Wednesday to Saturday (10.30am to 6.30pm) near the fountain on Heretaunga St West.

The bumper boats are suitable for children and small adults from 10 to 70kg.

The pool - 10 by 12m -takes 45 minutes to set up each day.

All rides cost $5 for five minutes, and time slots must be booked online on the Hastings City Business Association website.

The bumper boats will be set up in a 10m x 12m pool in the Hastings CBD, while the boats have a fully rigid hull surrounded by an inflated bumper tube. Photo / Event Hire

If you spend $10 or more at any Hastings CBD business on the same day as your Bumper Boat booking, you get free entry for one person.

Eligible Hastings CBD businesses can be found on the Hastings City Business Association's website.

Vaccine passes are compulsory for all participants 12 years and older - accompanying parents or guardians without a vaccine pass can escort children to the entrance of the activity only.

Hastings City Business Association general manager Emma Sey said it was putting on the event with Event Hire - the first time the bumper boats have come to the Bay.

"It will be quite interesting to see how it goes and how it's received, but we've got quite a lot of bookings already, which is promising."

She said the association wanted to do something similarly exciting to the ice rink they did in 2020 to bring more people into town over the summer.

The bumper boats are funded by Hastings City Business Association with further funding support from Hastings District Council.