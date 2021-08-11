Hastings car crash: Two arrested following serious injury crash in Longlands

The scene of the crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in serious condition following a two-car crash in Longlands, near Hastings, on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the corner of Park Rd South and Tollemache Rd, shortly after 3pm.

Two people were arrested in relation to the multi-car crash, a police spokesperson confirmed, though they could not yet specify the charges.

Police were also called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Omahu Rd at 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said there didn't appear to be any injuries in relation to the crash.